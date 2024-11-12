Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSP) Upgraded to “Moderate Buy” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSP – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a moderate buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Benchmark raised shares of Lightspeed Pos to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Get Lightspeed Pos alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lightspeed Pos

Lightspeed Pos Stock Performance

Lightspeed Pos ( TSE:LSP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$378.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$379.65 million.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Pos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Pos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.