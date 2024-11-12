Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSP) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSP – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a moderate buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Benchmark raised shares of Lightspeed Pos to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Lightspeed Pos
Lightspeed Pos Price Performance
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lightspeed Pos
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- These 3 Active ETFs Beat the S&P 500 Over the Last Five Years
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 3 Top Stocks Crushing Q3 Earnings With Strong 2024 Guidance
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Lam Research Fueled by Unyielding AI Demand Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Pos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Pos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.