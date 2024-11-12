Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Benchmark from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lightspeed Commerce from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.94, a PEG ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 2.35. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $21.71.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $277.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.90 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 13.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 2.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 114,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 0.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 384,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 102.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 10.5% in the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 44,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 6.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 175,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 10,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

