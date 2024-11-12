Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,940,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,836,262,000 after buying an additional 16,190,422 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Newmont by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,918,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,131,939,000 after buying an additional 1,289,084 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Newmont by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,071,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,909,000 after buying an additional 109,084 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Newmont by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,912,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,445,000 after buying an additional 545,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Newmont by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,907,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,872,000 after buying an additional 313,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $1,049,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,378.43. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,469 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,378.43. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $157,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,963,452.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,000 shares of company stock worth $2,444,440. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Price Performance

Newmont stock opened at $42.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of -27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.51. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $58.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.46.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -65.79%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

