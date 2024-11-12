Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 9,470.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 250,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,336,000 after purchasing an additional 248,022 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AppLovin by 2,081.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 15,590 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in AppLovin by 167.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the third quarter valued at $7,086,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 893,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,344,000 after acquiring an additional 376,835 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on AppLovin from $202.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Macquarie raised their price target on AppLovin from $150.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $181.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 72,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.71, for a total transaction of $6,052,735.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,092,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,418,853.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 229,200 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $19,791,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,412,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,067,216.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 72,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.71, for a total transaction of $6,052,735.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,092,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,418,853.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 477,172 shares of company stock valued at $40,723,512. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APP opened at $286.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.05. The company has a market cap of $95.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.86. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $35.79 and a 12 month high of $292.86.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 122.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

About AppLovin



AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

