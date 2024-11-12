Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Invests $302,000 in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,669 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PTC by 77.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 762.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PTC. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PTC from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PTC from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $194.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 63.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.28. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.50 and a 12-month high of $199.48.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

