Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Invests $250,000 in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 87.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 43.1% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.9% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 11,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE BAH opened at $183.40 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $123.17 and a one year high of $190.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.92 and its 200-day moving average is $156.61.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.03%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.63.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $618,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,280. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $700,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,206,840. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $618,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,173 shares of company stock valued at $1,989,220 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

