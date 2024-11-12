Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Has $287,000 Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 98.6% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Copart by 283.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Copart by 477.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Copart Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $56.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.03. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.21 and a 12 month high of $58.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Copart had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.