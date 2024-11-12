Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Price Target Cut to $124.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $132.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LAMR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Lamar Advertising from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.40.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 1.6 %

Lamar Advertising stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $128.00. 48,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,930. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $91.20 and a 52-week high of $139.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 1.52.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $564.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.91 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 42.18%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.6% in the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lamar Advertising

(Get Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.