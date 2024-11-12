Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lamar Advertising from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamar Advertising presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.40.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $130.04 on Monday. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $91.20 and a 12 month high of $139.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $564.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.91 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 42.18% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 112.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 444.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the third quarter valued at $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 109.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

