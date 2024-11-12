KT (NYSE:KT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of KT (NYSE:KT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. New Street Research raised KT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

KT Stock Performance

Shares of KT stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. KT has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.90.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that KT will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KT

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KT by 41.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KT by 3,915.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KT during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of KT during the second quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KT during the third quarter valued at $164,000. 18.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KT

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

