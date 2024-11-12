Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Purchased by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the quarter. Kinsale Capital Group comprises approximately 3.2% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 1.75% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $189,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,035,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 58.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 243,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,761,000 after purchasing an additional 90,209 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter valued at about $35,850,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,476,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 75.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 133,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,375,000 after purchasing an additional 57,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

KNSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $444.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $426.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.88.

NYSE:KNSL traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $478.96. 17,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,576. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $458.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $426.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $325.01 and a fifty-two week high of $548.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $418.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 3.42%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

