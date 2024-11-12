Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 63,547 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for 5.0% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $12,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,888,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,665,963,000 after acquiring an additional 27,254,172 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,904,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,891,000 after buying an additional 257,658 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 23.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,130,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,648 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.6% in the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 10,717,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $196,558,000 after acquiring an additional 272,648 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 8,198,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,913,000 after purchasing an additional 163,294 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 19,121 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $502,499.88. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 897,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,590,294.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 19,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $502,499.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 897,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,590,294.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis bought 2,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.89 per share, for a total transaction of $55,778.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,235.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $27.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.20. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.33.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 100.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “conviction-buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.