Keystone Financial Services Trims Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Keystone Financial Services lowered its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Keystone Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,810.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,622,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,994,131,000 after buying an additional 31,502,110 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,599,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,854,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457,638 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,418,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,506,846,000 after acquiring an additional 814,240 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,406,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $771,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,435 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,891,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,976,000 after purchasing an additional 359,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $92.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.83 and a 200 day moving average of $94.21. The company has a market capitalization of $59.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $86.90 and a 1 year high of $101.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.3105 dividend. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

