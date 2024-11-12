Keystone Financial Services Boosts Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Keystone Financial Services grew its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.3% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,080,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 325.8% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 5,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, William Allan Corp grew its position in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the first quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 8,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GD. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $317.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $331.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $343.00 to $331.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.69.

In other General Dynamics news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $406,626.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,515.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:GD opened at $313.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $301.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $86.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.61. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $243.52 and a twelve month high of $315.93.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.13). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

