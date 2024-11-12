Keystone Financial Services Acquires 501 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Keystone Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in Novartis were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Novartis by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,407,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,610 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 191.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,904,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,771,000 after buying an additional 1,250,318 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 53.7% in the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,906,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,372,000 after buying an additional 666,104 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,610,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Novartis by 343.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 657,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,652,000 after acquiring an additional 509,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Novartis from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

NVS opened at $105.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.58. Novartis AG has a one year low of $92.35 and a one year high of $120.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.12. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 35.96%. The business had revenue of $12.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

