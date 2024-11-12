Kennebec Savings Bank Takes Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,560 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1,856.7% in the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 157.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 530.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Regions Financial from $24.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.45.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average of $21.38.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 56.50%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

