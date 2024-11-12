Kennebec Savings Bank Takes Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 352.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 900,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $61,975,240.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,136,890.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 900,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $61,975,240.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,848 shares in the company, valued at $133,136,890.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $19,749,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,242,672 shares of company stock valued at $155,170,080. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APH opened at $73.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $74.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.63.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.63.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

