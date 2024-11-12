Kennebec Savings Bank Takes $43,000 Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 91,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 6,157,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,766,000 after purchasing an additional 627,127 shares in the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 350,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,711 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,925,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB opened at $51.91 on Tuesday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.81 and a 1 year high of $52.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.31 and a 200 day moving average of $51.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.1836 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

