Kennebec Savings Bank Purchases New Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 12.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,792,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,267 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth about $210,886,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 236.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 989,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,186,000 after purchasing an additional 695,582 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,174,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,858,000 after purchasing an additional 523,315 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 65.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 434,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,532,000 after purchasing an additional 171,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.68, for a total transaction of $731,103.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,095.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 8,964 shares of company stock worth $2,179,119 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $264.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.75. The company has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.72. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.01 and a 12-month high of $265.74.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.30%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

