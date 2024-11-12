Kennebec Savings Bank Purchases New Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 261.1% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $552,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at $15,348,790. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU opened at $108.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.93 and a 52 week high of $157.54. The stock has a market cap of $120.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.04.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

