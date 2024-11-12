Kennebec Savings Bank Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arvest Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 119,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,979,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 9,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 10,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $79.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.33. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $68.71 and a 52 week high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

