Kennebec Savings Bank Makes New $67,000 Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in CSX by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 10,301 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 559.7% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 58,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 49,869 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CSX by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 467,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,139,000 after buying an additional 80,423 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 597,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,146,000 after purchasing an additional 23,938 shares during the period. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Citigroup started coverage on CSX in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.61.

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock opened at $36.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.82. The stock has a market cap of $70.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $30.30 and a 1 year high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 28.92%. CSX’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.81%.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

