Kennebec Savings Bank Invests $65,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $574,908,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,510,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,877,000 after buying an additional 224,784 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,896,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,852,000 after buying an additional 2,016,075 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,738,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,653,000 after buying an additional 88,294 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,544,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,285,000 after buying an additional 1,424,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR opened at $129.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $73.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $85.91 and a 52-week high of $130.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 61.70%.

In related news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,052,911.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.65.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

