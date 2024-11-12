Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Price Target to $3.00

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $2.75 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential downside of 10.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Price Performance

GPMT stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,191. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.05. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $6.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.79.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPMT. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.