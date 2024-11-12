KB Home (KBH) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 10th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

KB Home has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.6% annually over the last three years. KB Home has a dividend payout ratio of 10.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect KB Home to earn $9.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.9%.

KB Home Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $82.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.12 and its 200-day moving average is $76.77. KB Home has a 52 week low of $50.38 and a 52 week high of $89.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that KB Home will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

KBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered KB Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Insider Activity at KB Home

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $2,183,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,156.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

