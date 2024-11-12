JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Position Cut by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,442 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 26,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Client Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.46 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.09 and a 1 year high of $50.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.48.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.