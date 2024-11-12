JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE) Shares Acquired by Systelligence LLC

Systelligence LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,848 shares during the period. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF comprises 3.1% of Systelligence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Systelligence LLC owned approximately 1.10% of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF worth $12,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Leo Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 54,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 12,580 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 15,390 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 222,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,584,000 after acquiring an additional 65,828 shares during the period. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 114,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 14,953 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

JMEE opened at $65.32 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $47.28 and a twelve month high of $65.57. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.69.

About JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.