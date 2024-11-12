JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Price Target to $12.00

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 111.27% from the company’s current price.
SLDB has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Monday. William Blair upgraded Solid Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLDB
Solid Biosciences Price Performance
Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.12). Sell-side analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solid Biosciences
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the third quarter worth $220,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Solid Biosciences Company Profile
Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Solid Biosciences
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.