JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Price Target to $12.00

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 111.27% from the company’s current price.

SLDB has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Monday. William Blair upgraded Solid Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

Shares of NASDAQ SLDB traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $5.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,829. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average of $7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $226.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.92. Solid Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $15.05.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.12). Sell-side analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the third quarter worth $220,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

