John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.79 and last traded at $53.57, with a volume of 9097 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.13.

John Wiley & Sons Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -26.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.57.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.08). John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 21.59% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $403.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. John Wiley & Sons’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

John Wiley & Sons Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a $0.352 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is presently -70.50%.

In other news, EVP Danielle Mcmahan sold 2,318 shares of John Wiley & Sons stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $114,532.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,602.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of John Wiley & Sons

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLY. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 21.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,060,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,440,000 after purchasing an additional 188,211 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the first quarter worth approximately $7,052,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in John Wiley & Sons by 40.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,273,000 after purchasing an additional 116,772 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,924,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,326,000 after acquiring an additional 90,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 19.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 501,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,427,000 after acquiring an additional 81,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

