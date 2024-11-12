Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.8% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 10.9% during the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 19.6% during the third quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 14.5% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 19,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 114,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $156.55 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $135.37 and a twelve month high of $167.11. The stock has a market cap of $286.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.74.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.07%. Chevron’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.93.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

