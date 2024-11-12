Jefferies Financial Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Stock Price

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Vital Farms from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Vital Farms from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Vital Farms from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Vital Farms

Vital Farms Trading Down 5.3 %

Vital Farms stock opened at $29.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.97. Vital Farms has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $48.41.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.27 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vital Farms will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vital Farms news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $1,789,245.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,531,574.43. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vital Farms news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $938,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,194,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,243,832.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $1,789,245.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,531,574.43. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in Vital Farms by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Farms during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Farms

(Get Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.