Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Stock Position Raised by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,338 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $5,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JMBS. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 166,346.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 580,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,099,000 after buying an additional 580,550 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 244.4% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 672,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,485,000 after acquiring an additional 477,537 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 36,981.5% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 476,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,229,000 after acquiring an additional 475,212 shares in the last quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $19,166,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $15,679,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMBS opened at $44.90 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $47.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.36.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1919 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

