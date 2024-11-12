Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $44.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Janus Henderson Group traded as high as $45.34 and last traded at $45.31, with a volume of 38403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.25.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on JHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Group

In related news, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $279,338.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,142.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $318,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,923,869.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $279,338.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,142.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,651 shares of company stock valued at $918,158. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 401.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.12. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 61.66%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

