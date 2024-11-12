James Farnsworth Strickland Sells 54,587 Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer James Farnsworth Strickland sold 54,587 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.13, for a total transaction of C$498,215.55.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of TSE:CEU traded down C$0.15 on Tuesday, reaching C$9.04. The company had a trading volume of 512,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,990. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.38. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 52-week low of C$3.28 and a 52-week high of C$9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.40.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 27.17%. The company had revenue of C$606.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$582.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.8600646 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CEU shares. Raymond James increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$8.50 to C$9.75 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.16.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

