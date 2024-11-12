Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 104.8% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

IWF stock opened at $398.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $279.81 and a 52 week high of $399.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $374.05 and a 200 day moving average of $361.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

