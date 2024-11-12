Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Purchases 1,578 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,943,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,212,164,000 after buying an additional 610,635 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,330,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,060,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,837 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,587,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,346,000 after acquiring an additional 240,449 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,292,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,656,000 after acquiring an additional 662,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,000,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,283,000 after purchasing an additional 168,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $93.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.22. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.68 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18. The company has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.2916 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

