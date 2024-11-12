Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. River Global Investors LLP grew its stake in shares of KLA by 497.7% during the third quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 23,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,340,000 after buying an additional 19,728 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 9.3% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in KLA by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $666.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $524.03 and a 12-month high of $896.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $731.06 and its 200 day moving average is $765.29.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 105.16% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.74 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 30.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 31.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on KLA from $890.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on KLA from $760.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of KLA from $680.00 to $675.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $802.90.

View Our Latest Report on KLA

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.