Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Acquires 547 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,111,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,676,957,000 after acquiring an additional 501,969 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Chevron by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,009,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,525,380,000 after acquiring an additional 495,879 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Chevron by 4.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,570,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,122,772,000 after acquiring an additional 629,644 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Chevron by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,418,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,600,000 after purchasing an additional 743,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,021,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,036,846,000 after purchasing an additional 126,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $156.55 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $135.37 and a 1-year high of $167.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.74. The company has a market cap of $286.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Chevron from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CVX

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.