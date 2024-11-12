J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JSAIY shares. Barclays upgraded J Sainsbury to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. BNP Paribas raised J Sainsbury to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of J Sainsbury to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.
J Sainsbury Trading Down 4.2 %
J Sainsbury Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.2025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.
J Sainsbury Company Profile
J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.
