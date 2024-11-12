Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$18.74 and traded as low as C$17.98. Ivanhoe Mines shares last traded at C$18.33, with a volume of 1,302,253 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ivanhoe Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.30.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on IVN

Ivanhoe Mines Stock Down 1.4 %

About Ivanhoe Mines

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.51. The company has a quick ratio of 20.86, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The company has a market cap of C$24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.56 and a beta of 1.94.

(Get Free Report)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.