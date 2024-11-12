Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Ispire Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Ispire Technology Stock Down 5.9 %

ISPR stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. Ispire Technology has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $19.78. The firm has a market cap of $333.62 million, a P/E ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 2.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.91.

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Ispire Technology had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 45.39%. The firm had revenue of $37.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Ispire Technology will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ispire Technology by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 175,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Ispire Technology by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,669,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,357,000 after buying an additional 809,819 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ispire Technology by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ispire Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ispire Technology by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 62,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 24,017 shares during the period. 5.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

