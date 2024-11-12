iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 66.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,964 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 2.9% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $26,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.06. The company had a trading volume of 327,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,591. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $70.30 and a one year high of $101.43.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

