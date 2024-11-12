iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 521,598 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 157% from the previous session’s volume of 203,053 shares.The stock last traded at $83.52 and had previously closed at $83.82.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IWX. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

