iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $14,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.83 and its 200-day moving average is $107.28. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $103.33 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

