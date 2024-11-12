iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 1.0% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $10,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $93.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.07.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

