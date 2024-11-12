iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $56.99 and last traded at $57.01, with a volume of 1087342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.37.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.38 and a 200 day moving average of $64.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 33,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 3,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the third quarter valued at about $344,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,059,000.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

