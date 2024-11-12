iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Stake Cut by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,028,000. Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 21,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 231,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SUSB opened at $24.79 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.76 and a 12 month high of $25.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.73.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

