iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Purchased by Keystone Financial Services

Keystone Financial Services boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 664,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,803 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 12.1% of Keystone Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Keystone Financial Services owned about 0.09% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $31,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 624,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,459,000 after acquiring an additional 34,061 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Renasant Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 30,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IUSB stock opened at $45.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.58 and a 200-day moving average of $45.91. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $43.44 and a 12-month high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.1577 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.