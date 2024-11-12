iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Purchased by Keystone Financial Services

Keystone Financial Services boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 664,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,803 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 12.1% of Keystone Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Keystone Financial Services owned about 0.09% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $31,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 624,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,459,000 after acquiring an additional 34,061 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Renasant Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 30,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
IUSB stock opened at $45.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.58 and a 200-day moving average of $45.91. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $43.44 and a 12-month high of $47.44.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
