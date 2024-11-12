iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) is Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,558,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,764 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF worth $195,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA ITOT traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.13. 47,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,268. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.69. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $95.89 and a 12-month high of $132.34. The firm has a market cap of $62.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03.
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
